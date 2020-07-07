1006 BROCKTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, Updated and Well Cared for Home! Open Floor Plan offers 2 Family Rooms(Main and Lower Level), Gourmet Kitchen with Island, Double Oven, and Granite. Sliding Glass Door with access to Outside Deck with a Canopy Cover for shade off of the Kitchen! Main Level Family Room features Pellet Stove Insert. Two Story Living Room with upper hall way overlook. Lower Level has Family Room, Den/Office w/ Pocket Doors, and a Full Bath. Master Bedroom Suite features Soaking Tub, Seperate Shower, Dual Vanities and OVERSIZED WALK IN CLOSET. Bedroom Level Laundry w/appliances. Plenty of storage. UPDATES Galore in this home. Large fenced rear yard. 2 Car Finished Garage. Rental imcludes all appliances. Owner is responsible for all lawn care.