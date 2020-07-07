All apartments in Glen Burnie
1006 BROCKTON COURT

1006 Brockton Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Brockton Ct, Glen Burnie, MD 21060
Glen Burnie

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, Updated and Well Cared for Home! Open Floor Plan offers 2 Family Rooms(Main and Lower Level), Gourmet Kitchen with Island, Double Oven, and Granite. Sliding Glass Door with access to Outside Deck with a Canopy Cover for shade off of the Kitchen! Main Level Family Room features Pellet Stove Insert. Two Story Living Room with upper hall way overlook. Lower Level has Family Room, Den/Office w/ Pocket Doors, and a Full Bath. Master Bedroom Suite features Soaking Tub, Seperate Shower, Dual Vanities and OVERSIZED WALK IN CLOSET. Bedroom Level Laundry w/appliances. Plenty of storage. UPDATES Galore in this home. Large fenced rear yard. 2 Car Finished Garage. Rental imcludes all appliances. Owner is responsible for all lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 BROCKTON COURT have any available units?
1006 BROCKTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 BROCKTON COURT have?
Some of 1006 BROCKTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 BROCKTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1006 BROCKTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 BROCKTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1006 BROCKTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Burnie.
Does 1006 BROCKTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1006 BROCKTON COURT offers parking.
Does 1006 BROCKTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1006 BROCKTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 BROCKTON COURT have a pool?
No, 1006 BROCKTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1006 BROCKTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 1006 BROCKTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 BROCKTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 BROCKTON COURT has units with dishwashers.

