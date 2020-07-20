All apartments in Glen Burnie
1004 PHILLIP DRIVE
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:39 AM

1004 PHILLIP DRIVE

1004 Phillip Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Phillip Drive, Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Glen Burnie

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
RANCHER -4 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS- 1 SMALL DOG . DO NOT USE FIREPLACE-NO GROUPS-TENANT WILL DE-FLEA & DE-TICK AND DEODORIZE & CLEAN ALL CARPET PRIOR VACANCY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE have any available units?
1004 PHILLIP DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glen Burnie, MD.
How much is rent in Glen Burnie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glen Burnie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE have?
Some of 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1004 PHILLIP DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 PHILLIP DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
