Glassmanor, MD
824 MAURY AVENUE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
824 MAURY AVENUE
824 Maury Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
824 Maury Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Semi-Detached home with deck and basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 824 MAURY AVENUE have any available units?
824 MAURY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glassmanor, MD
.
Is 824 MAURY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
824 MAURY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 MAURY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 824 MAURY AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glassmanor
.
Does 824 MAURY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 824 MAURY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 824 MAURY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 MAURY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 MAURY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 824 MAURY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 824 MAURY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 824 MAURY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 824 MAURY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 MAURY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 MAURY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 MAURY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
