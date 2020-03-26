All apartments in Glassmanor
802 Modoc Lane

Location

802 Modoc Lane, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! 5 minutes from MGM!! 10 minutes from DC and Virginia. 4 beds 2 baths 1,584 sqft. All brick house on a quiet dead end street . Recently renovated. A Must see!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 Modoc Lane have any available units?
802 Modoc Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
Is 802 Modoc Lane currently offering any rent specials?
802 Modoc Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 Modoc Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 802 Modoc Lane is pet friendly.
Does 802 Modoc Lane offer parking?
No, 802 Modoc Lane does not offer parking.
Does 802 Modoc Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 Modoc Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 Modoc Lane have a pool?
No, 802 Modoc Lane does not have a pool.
Does 802 Modoc Lane have accessible units?
No, 802 Modoc Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 802 Modoc Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 802 Modoc Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 802 Modoc Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 Modoc Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
