All apartments in Glassmanor
Find more places like 717 MARCY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glassmanor, MD
/
717 MARCY AVENUE
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

717 MARCY AVENUE

717 Marcy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glassmanor
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

717 Marcy Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home with 3br and 1 Full bath. Basment is full and finished. Street parking with permit. Open kitchen and living room. Nice backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None: paid.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 MARCY AVENUE have any available units?
717 MARCY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
Is 717 MARCY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
717 MARCY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 MARCY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 717 MARCY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 717 MARCY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 717 MARCY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 717 MARCY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 MARCY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 MARCY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 717 MARCY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 717 MARCY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 717 MARCY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 717 MARCY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 MARCY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 MARCY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 MARCY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Move Cross Country
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Milano
1002 Kennebec St
Glassmanor, MD 20745
Southview
1309 Southview Dr
Glassmanor, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Glassmanor Apartments with ParkingGlassmanor Apartments with Pool
Glassmanor Cheap PlacesGlassmanor Dog Friendly Apartments
Glassmanor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University