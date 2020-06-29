5652 VIRGINIA LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Looking for a place near National Harbor to call home? Look no future. This cozy upper-level condo includes all stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer. 1 car garage, (additional street parking), and a customized walk-in closet. ***TV mounts and blinds included***Application process: per adult over 18 on lease.. use PGCAR application, copy of ID 2 most recent paystubs or 4 if paid weekly. 12 or 24-month lease. The application fee is $45, email to jason@jasonmillertherealtor.com Landlord DOES NOT accept housing Voucher