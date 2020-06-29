All apartments in Glassmanor
4628 WINTERBERRY

4628 Winterberry Lane
Location

4628 Winterberry Lane, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 finished levels townhouse with one car garage. New carpet and freshly painted. 3 bedrooms with 2 full and 2 half baths. Owner is licensed realtor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4628 WINTERBERRY have any available units?
4628 WINTERBERRY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
Is 4628 WINTERBERRY currently offering any rent specials?
4628 WINTERBERRY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4628 WINTERBERRY pet-friendly?
No, 4628 WINTERBERRY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 4628 WINTERBERRY offer parking?
Yes, 4628 WINTERBERRY offers parking.
Does 4628 WINTERBERRY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4628 WINTERBERRY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4628 WINTERBERRY have a pool?
No, 4628 WINTERBERRY does not have a pool.
Does 4628 WINTERBERRY have accessible units?
No, 4628 WINTERBERRY does not have accessible units.
Does 4628 WINTERBERRY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4628 WINTERBERRY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4628 WINTERBERRY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4628 WINTERBERRY does not have units with air conditioning.

