Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking dog park elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator on-site laundry parking

Find true Oxon Hill living at The Vue at Oxon Hill Apartments (formerly Chevet Manor Apartments). Under new management, many exciting property wide improvements are underway! We welcome most pets. Amenities include, onsite parking, bark park, laundry facilities, controlled access and several new amenity spaces are planned for 2019!



With some of the best rental rates in the area, what are you waiting for? Stop by today to take a tour of our community!