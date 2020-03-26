2071 ALICE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very clean and spacious washer/dryer private bath in master bedroom eat in kitchen with new appliances living room dining room combo with fireplace leading to balcony private parking space. You wont be disappointed