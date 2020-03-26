All apartments in Glassmanor
Find more places like 2071 ALICE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glassmanor, MD
/
2071 ALICE AVENUE
Last updated June 3 2019 at 10:28 PM

2071 ALICE AVENUE

2071 Alice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glassmanor
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2071 Alice Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very clean and spacious washer/dryer private bath in master bedroom eat in kitchen with new appliances living room dining room combo with fireplace leading to balcony private parking space. You wont be disappointed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2071 ALICE AVENUE have any available units?
2071 ALICE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
What amenities does 2071 ALICE AVENUE have?
Some of 2071 ALICE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2071 ALICE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2071 ALICE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2071 ALICE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2071 ALICE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 2071 ALICE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2071 ALICE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2071 ALICE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2071 ALICE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2071 ALICE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2071 ALICE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2071 ALICE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2071 ALICE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2071 ALICE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2071 ALICE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2071 ALICE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2071 ALICE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Milano
1002 Kennebec St
Glassmanor, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Glassmanor Apartments with ParkingGlassmanor Apartments with Pool
Glassmanor Cheap PlacesGlassmanor Dog Friendly Apartments
Glassmanor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VA
Fort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University