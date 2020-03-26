2010 Alice Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745 Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
recently renovated
stainless steel
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath town home. New kitchen with stainless appliances. New premium flooring throughout. Ready to move in. Conveniently located close I-495 and lots of shopping. Easy commute to DC. Schedule a showing by contacting 703-957-8050.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
