Glassmanor, MD
2010 ALICE AVENUE
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:16 AM

2010 ALICE AVENUE

2010 Alice Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2010 Alice Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath town home. New kitchen with stainless appliances. New premium flooring throughout. Ready to move in. Conveniently located close I-495 and lots of shopping. Easy commute to DC. Schedule a showing by contacting 703-957-8050.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 ALICE AVENUE have any available units?
2010 ALICE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
Is 2010 ALICE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2010 ALICE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 ALICE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2010 ALICE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 2010 ALICE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2010 ALICE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2010 ALICE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 ALICE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 ALICE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2010 ALICE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2010 ALICE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2010 ALICE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 ALICE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 ALICE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 ALICE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 ALICE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
