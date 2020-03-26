All apartments in Glassmanor
1007 Marcy Ave. - H103

1007 Marcy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1007 Marcy Avenue, Glassmanor, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Come visit this lovely property.

- 1 full bathroom, spacious
- 1000 + square feet
-2 bedrooms
- Large walk-in closet in master bedroom
- Laundry on site in the building
- We pay the water and gas
- School next door
- Parking on site by permit
- Quiet, safe community
- Security cameras
- Only steps from the bus stop
- 5 minutes from National Harbor, Tanger Outlet Mall and the coming casino
- Just off the Belt Way
- Electronic/online rental payments
- 50K income minimum please before calling
- The following buses stop near the apartment D12, D14, P12
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 have any available units?
1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassmanor, MD.
Is 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 pet-friendly?
No, 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glassmanor.
Does 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 offer parking?
Yes, 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 does offer parking.
Does 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 have a pool?
No, 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 have accessible units?
No, 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 Marcy Ave. - H103 does not have units with air conditioning.
