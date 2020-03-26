1007 Marcy Ave. - H103

Amenities
Come visit this lovely property.
- 1 full bathroom, spacious
- 1000 + square feet
-2 bedrooms
- Large walk-in closet in master bedroom
- Laundry on site in the building
- We pay the water and gas
- School next door
- Parking on site by permit
- Quiet, safe community
- Security cameras
- Only steps from the bus stop
- 5 minutes from National Harbor, Tanger Outlet Mall and the coming casino
- Just off the Belt Way
- Electronic/online rental payments
- 50K income minimum please before calling
- The following buses stop near the apartment D12, D14, P12
