The Elms at Germantown

Lease Length: 3-16 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 2 months -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 65 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Private garages available for $175/month and $175 deposit. Commercial vehicle parking permitted only for work vehicles. Towing enforced.