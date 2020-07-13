All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:40 PM

The Elms at Germantown

20426 Apple Harvest Cir · (301) 246-8214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Waived Amenity Fee! Currently only offering virtual online tours. Call or message now to schedule your virtual tour today!
Location

20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD 20876

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410O · Avail. now

$2,141

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 410A · Avail. now

$2,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20407A · Avail. now

$1,627

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 965 sqft

Unit 20422F · Avail. now

$1,752

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Unit 402H · Avail. now

$1,752

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elms at Germantown.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
bbq/grill
courtyard
The Elms at Germantown has some of the most spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes in all of Germantown. The community also offers one of the best locations in the area for great shopping, dining, and entertainment. With SO many great choices in The Elms at Germantown's neighborhood, choosing your next apartment home has never been easier.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-16 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - 2 months -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 65 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Private garages available for $175/month and $175 deposit. Commercial vehicle parking permitted only for work vehicles. Towing enforced.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Elms at Germantown have any available units?
The Elms at Germantown has 20 units available starting at $1,627 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does The Elms at Germantown have?
Some of The Elms at Germantown's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elms at Germantown currently offering any rent specials?
The Elms at Germantown is offering the following rent specials: Waived Amenity Fee! Currently only offering virtual online tours. Call or message now to schedule your virtual tour today!
Is The Elms at Germantown pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elms at Germantown is pet friendly.
Does The Elms at Germantown offer parking?
Yes, The Elms at Germantown offers parking.
Does The Elms at Germantown have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Elms at Germantown offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elms at Germantown have a pool?
Yes, The Elms at Germantown has a pool.
Does The Elms at Germantown have accessible units?
No, The Elms at Germantown does not have accessible units.
Does The Elms at Germantown have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elms at Germantown has units with dishwashers.
