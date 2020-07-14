Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup cable included carpet ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park elevator gym parking playground pool garage internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging fire pit package receiving yoga

The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes. They are truly spacious, beautifully designed and complemented by an array of amenities thoughtfully selected to make your time at home even more valuable. Best of all, our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences. When you live at The Elms at Century, you will soon discover why the Legend Management Group is one of the nation's most distinguished property management companies.