Germantown, MD
The Elms at Century
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

The Elms at Century

12835 Fairchild Drive · (301) 638-8272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 MONTH FREE on all two bedroom apartment homes!* *Market rate only. *Must move in by 8/31. Call or message now to schedule your virtual tour today!
Location

12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,615

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 858 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

See 38+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elms at Century.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
fire pit
package receiving
yoga
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes. They are truly spacious, beautifully designed and complemented by an array of amenities thoughtfully selected to make your time at home even more valuable. Best of all, our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences. When you live at The Elms at Century, you will soon discover why the Legend Management Group is one of the nation's most distinguished property management companies.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,7,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 (Based on Credit)
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $45 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 65 lbs, all pets are subject to the approval of management
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking for residents and guests is first come, first serve. Residents are required to display parking pass. Maximum of two (2) parking permits per household based on apartment home size and occupancy. Guests are required to display visitor pass, one (1) guest pass issued per household. Private garages available for $250/month and $250 deposit. Towing enforced. Detached Garage: $175, Open Lot (Permit Required).
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Elms at Century have any available units?
The Elms at Century has 63 units available starting at $1,615 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does The Elms at Century have?
Some of The Elms at Century's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elms at Century currently offering any rent specials?
The Elms at Century is offering the following rent specials: 1 MONTH FREE on all two bedroom apartment homes!* *Market rate only. *Must move in by 8/31. Call or message now to schedule your virtual tour today!
Is The Elms at Century pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elms at Century is pet friendly.
Does The Elms at Century offer parking?
Yes, The Elms at Century offers parking.
Does The Elms at Century have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Elms at Century offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elms at Century have a pool?
Yes, The Elms at Century has a pool.
Does The Elms at Century have accessible units?
No, The Elms at Century does not have accessible units.
Does The Elms at Century have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elms at Century has units with dishwashers.
