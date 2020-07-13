All apartments in Germantown
Oak Mill
Oak Mill

20010 Frederick Rd · (301) 250-1866
Location

20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 20030-34 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 20020-34 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 20006-14 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,332

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20026F11 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,432

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 20022-31 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,442

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Unit 20004-11 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,457

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oak Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome home to Oak Mill Apartments, located in the Germantown, MD. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via I-270 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at Neelsville Village Center.Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in one and two-bedroom options that come equipped with washers and dryers in every home, built-in microwaves, private patios and balconies, brushed nickel fixtures and finishes and breakfast bars, just to name a few of our interior amenities. Our community features include a fitness center, bark park, swimming pool, reserved parking and a resident business center. Contact our professional, on-site management team today to learn more about Oak Mill and how you can make our community your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Begins at $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
Parking Details: Assigned surface lot $120/month. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oak Mill have any available units?
Oak Mill has 9 units available starting at $1,317 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does Oak Mill have?
Some of Oak Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oak Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Oak Mill is offering the following rent specials: Look, Lease and Move-in Today and SAVE $200 in Move-in Fees! *Restrictions Apply. See Leasing Agent for Details.
Is Oak Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Oak Mill is pet friendly.
Does Oak Mill offer parking?
Yes, Oak Mill offers parking.
Does Oak Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oak Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oak Mill have a pool?
Yes, Oak Mill has a pool.
Does Oak Mill have accessible units?
No, Oak Mill does not have accessible units.
Does Oak Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oak Mill has units with dishwashers.
