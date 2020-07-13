Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance

***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome home to Oak Mill Apartments, located in the Germantown, MD. Our community offers an easy commute to area employers via I-270 as well convenient access to shopping, dining and entertainment options that can be found minutes from the property at Neelsville Village Center.Our pet-friendly community boasts well-appointed floorplans in one and two-bedroom options that come equipped with washers and dryers in every home, built-in microwaves, private patios and balconies, brushed nickel fixtures and finishes and breakfast bars, just to name a few of our interior amenities. Our community features include a fitness center, bark park, swimming pool, reserved parking and a resident business center. Contact our professional, on-site management team today to learn more about Oak Mill and how you can make our community your new home.