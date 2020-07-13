Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit gym game room playground pool bbq/grill bike storage media room volleyball court parking car charging dog grooming area pool table

Liberty Mill Apartments connects people to what they love. Ideally located, our apartments in Germantown, MD, are perfect for those who seek a respite from the city, but still desire to be part of the vibrant city life. Offering a sophisticated and unique lifestyle, our community is ready to make you feel at home from the start.



Starting with our flexible floor plans and the thoughtful features adorning them, our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, MD, can easily accommodate any household. Each of them boasts fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, elegant bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite vanities, large walk-in closets, and many other convenient fixtures. For an added touch of comfort, they also come with tile backsplashes, electronic door locks, USB outlets, smart thermostats, and Bluetooth showerheads.



Outside the lavish interiors of your new apartment for rent in Germantown, you will find even more things