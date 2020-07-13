All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like
Liberty Mill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
Liberty Mill
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:01 AM

Liberty Mill

19520 Waters Rd · (240) 356-2193
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD 20874

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-421 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 2-103 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,801

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 1-517 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 772 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-407 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Unit 3-216 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Unit 1-213 · Avail. now

$1,969

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Liberty Mill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
media room
volleyball court
parking
car charging
dog grooming area
pool table
Liberty Mill Apartments connects people to what they love. Ideally located, our apartments in Germantown, MD, are perfect for those who seek a respite from the city, but still desire to be part of the vibrant city life. Offering a sophisticated and unique lifestyle, our community is ready to make you feel at home from the start.

Starting with our flexible floor plans and the thoughtful features adorning them, our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, MD, can easily accommodate any household. Each of them boasts fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances, elegant bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite vanities, large walk-in closets, and many other convenient fixtures. For an added touch of comfort, they also come with tile backsplashes, electronic door locks, USB outlets, smart thermostats, and Bluetooth showerheads.

Outside the lavish interiors of your new apartment for rent in Germantown, you will find even more things

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Liberty Mill have any available units?
Liberty Mill has 12 units available starting at $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does Liberty Mill have?
Some of Liberty Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Liberty Mill currently offering any rent specials?
Liberty Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Liberty Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, Liberty Mill is pet friendly.
Does Liberty Mill offer parking?
Yes, Liberty Mill offers parking.
Does Liberty Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Liberty Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Liberty Mill have a pool?
Yes, Liberty Mill has a pool.
Does Liberty Mill have accessible units?
No, Liberty Mill does not have accessible units.
Does Liberty Mill have units with dishwashers?
No, Liberty Mill does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 BedroomsGermantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with ParkingGermantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community CollegeMarymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of America