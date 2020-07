Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center 24hr gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area clubhouse courtyard internet access internet cafe lobby

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! At Assembly of Germantown you will find the life you desire most, from contemporary homes to incredible amenities to a location right where you want to be. Perfectly located in Montgomery County, just minutes from shopping, dining, the MARC, Metro and I-270, the Assembly Germantown is just what you need. Life is at its best when you're here. Please call for an appointment today.