Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:29 AM

9 ALDERLEAF COURT

9 Alderleaf Court · No Longer Available
Location

9 Alderleaf Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 ALDERLEAF COURT have any available units?
9 ALDERLEAF COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 ALDERLEAF COURT have?
Some of 9 ALDERLEAF COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 ALDERLEAF COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9 ALDERLEAF COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 ALDERLEAF COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9 ALDERLEAF COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 9 ALDERLEAF COURT offer parking?
No, 9 ALDERLEAF COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9 ALDERLEAF COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 ALDERLEAF COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 ALDERLEAF COURT have a pool?
No, 9 ALDERLEAF COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9 ALDERLEAF COURT have accessible units?
No, 9 ALDERLEAF COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9 ALDERLEAF COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 ALDERLEAF COURT has units with dishwashers.

