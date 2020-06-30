Rent Calculator
7 Alderleaf Ct
7 Alderleaf Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
7 Alderleaf Court, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated Basement Apt with Private Entrance
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Alderleaf Ct have any available units?
7 Alderleaf Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 7 Alderleaf Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7 Alderleaf Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Alderleaf Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7 Alderleaf Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 7 Alderleaf Ct offer parking?
No, 7 Alderleaf Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7 Alderleaf Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Alderleaf Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Alderleaf Ct have a pool?
No, 7 Alderleaf Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7 Alderleaf Ct have accessible units?
No, 7 Alderleaf Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Alderleaf Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Alderleaf Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Alderleaf Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 Alderleaf Ct has units with air conditioning.
