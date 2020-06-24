All apartments in Germantown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

57 CROSS RIDGE COURT

57 Cross Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

57 Cross Ridge Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT have any available units?
57 CROSS RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
57 CROSS RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 CROSS RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
