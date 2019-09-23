All apartments in Germantown
46 Stoney Point Ct

Location

46 Stoney Point Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Townhouse in Germantown (Brandermill) - Property Id: 89283

2 Br 2 Full Bathrooms

Built In Microwave
Washer Dryer
Laminate Hardwood Floors
2 levels
Community Pool
Nice Lot
Storage Shed
Excellent Condition

Very close to 270
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89283
Property Id 89283

(RLNE4556572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Stoney Point Ct have any available units?
46 Stoney Point Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 46 Stoney Point Ct have?
Some of 46 Stoney Point Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Stoney Point Ct currently offering any rent specials?
46 Stoney Point Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Stoney Point Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Stoney Point Ct is pet friendly.
Does 46 Stoney Point Ct offer parking?
No, 46 Stoney Point Ct does not offer parking.
Does 46 Stoney Point Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Stoney Point Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Stoney Point Ct have a pool?
Yes, 46 Stoney Point Ct has a pool.
Does 46 Stoney Point Ct have accessible units?
No, 46 Stoney Point Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Stoney Point Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Stoney Point Ct has units with dishwashers.
