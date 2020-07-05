Rent Calculator
Germantown, MD
/
38 Drumcastle Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 9
38 Drumcastle Court
38 Drumcastle Court
No Longer Available
Location
38 Drumcastle Court, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
3 bedrooms on upper level, fully finished basement plus additional room and a full bath. Nice Deck. Community play ground, tennis court, basket ball court, swimming pool, close to shopping outlets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 38 Drumcastle Court have any available units?
38 Drumcastle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 38 Drumcastle Court have?
Some of 38 Drumcastle Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 38 Drumcastle Court currently offering any rent specials?
38 Drumcastle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38 Drumcastle Court pet-friendly?
No, 38 Drumcastle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 38 Drumcastle Court offer parking?
No, 38 Drumcastle Court does not offer parking.
Does 38 Drumcastle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38 Drumcastle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38 Drumcastle Court have a pool?
Yes, 38 Drumcastle Court has a pool.
Does 38 Drumcastle Court have accessible units?
No, 38 Drumcastle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 38 Drumcastle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 38 Drumcastle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
