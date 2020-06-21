All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 34 NEERWINDER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
34 NEERWINDER COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

34 NEERWINDER COURT

34 Neerwinder Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

34 Neerwinder Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 Bed 3 Bath Single family home nestled in the heart of Germantown. Close to shopping, 270,public transportation. Minutes to the Marc Train. A must see! Hurry!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have any available units?
34 NEERWINDER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 34 NEERWINDER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
34 NEERWINDER COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 NEERWINDER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT offer parking?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have a pool?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have accessible units?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America