Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
34 NEERWINDER COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
34 NEERWINDER COURT
34 Neerwinder Court
No Longer Available
Location
34 Neerwinder Court, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Lovely 3 Bed 3 Bath Single family home nestled in the heart of Germantown. Close to shopping, 270,public transportation. Minutes to the Marc Train. A must see! Hurry!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have any available units?
34 NEERWINDER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 34 NEERWINDER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
34 NEERWINDER COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 NEERWINDER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT offer parking?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have a pool?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have accessible units?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 NEERWINDER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 NEERWINDER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
