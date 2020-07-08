30 VALLEY BEND COURT

AFFORDABLE 3 LEVEL END UNIT TOWNHOME IN A CONVENIENT LOCATION IN GERMANTOWN!!!! AVAILABLE NOW!!! MODERN KITCHEN, CABINETS, COUNTERTOPS & APPLIANCES**** ONE CAR RESERVED PARKING #30, UPDATED BATHROOMS, WASHER & DRYER, FINISHED BASEMENT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
