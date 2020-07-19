All apartments in Germantown
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

25 DRUMCASTLE COURT

25 Drumcastle Court · No Longer Available
Location

25 Drumcastle Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Town home, Well Maintained Unit, New Appliances, Freshly Painted, Hardwood Floors main level,New Carpet on other levels, Shows great Must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

