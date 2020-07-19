Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
25 DRUMCASTLE COURT
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
25 DRUMCASTLE COURT
25 Drumcastle Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
25 Drumcastle Court, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Remodeled 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Town home, Well Maintained Unit, New Appliances, Freshly Painted, Hardwood Floors main level,New Carpet on other levels, Shows great Must see
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT have any available units?
25 DRUMCASTLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT have?
Some of 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
25 DRUMCASTLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT offers parking.
Does 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT have a pool?
No, 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 DRUMCASTLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
