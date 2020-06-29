All apartments in Germantown
22 VALLEY BEND COURT

22 Valley Bend Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 Valley Bend Court, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
carpet
oven
refrigerator
CONVENIENT & AFFORDABLE*** 3 LEVEL TOWNHOME** BACKS TO OPEN AREA- LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GERMANTOWN**NEW CARPETING**FINISHED BASEMENT*W/FULL BATH,**WASHER & DRYER, ONE RESERVED PARKING SPACE #22, AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 VALLEY BEND COURT have any available units?
22 VALLEY BEND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 VALLEY BEND COURT have?
Some of 22 VALLEY BEND COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 VALLEY BEND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
22 VALLEY BEND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 VALLEY BEND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 22 VALLEY BEND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 22 VALLEY BEND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 22 VALLEY BEND COURT offers parking.
Does 22 VALLEY BEND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 VALLEY BEND COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 VALLEY BEND COURT have a pool?
No, 22 VALLEY BEND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 22 VALLEY BEND COURT have accessible units?
No, 22 VALLEY BEND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 22 VALLEY BEND COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 VALLEY BEND COURT has units with dishwashers.
