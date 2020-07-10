21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE

Amenities

Beautiful town home with lots of recent upgrades & new appliances. Hardwood floors in main level and staircases. Kitchen with Granite counter top with back splash. New carpet in upper level. Bathrooms upgraded with designer tiles. Master bath w/ sep tub & shower. All recently upgraded faucets and light fixtures. Front load W&D. Fresh paint. Easy access to I-270 and Milestone Shopping Center.