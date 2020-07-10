All apartments in Germantown
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE

21257 Owls Nest Circle · No Longer Available
Location

21257 Owls Nest Circle, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful town home with lots of recent upgrades & new appliances. Hardwood floors in main level and staircases. Kitchen with Granite counter top with back splash. New carpet in upper level. Bathrooms upgraded with designer tiles. Master bath w/ sep tub & shower. All recently upgraded faucets and light fixtures. Front load W&D. Fresh paint. Easy access to I-270 and Milestone Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have any available units?
21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have?
Some of 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 21257 OWLS NEST CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
