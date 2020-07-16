21205 DELEVAN WAY

spacious townhouse located at Milestone community! 4 br 3.5 bath 2 car attached garage. wood floor. rear deck off kitchen. LA related to the owners. tenant occupied and 2 hours appointment needed for showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
