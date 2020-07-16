All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 21205 DELEVAN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
21205 DELEVAN WAY
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:42 PM

21205 DELEVAN WAY

21205 Delevan Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,700
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

21205 Delevan Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
spacious townhouse located at Milestone community! 4 br 3.5 bath 2 car attached garage. wood floor. rear deck off kitchen. LA related to the owners. tenant occupied and 2 hours appointment needed for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21205 DELEVAN WAY have any available units?
21205 DELEVAN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 21205 DELEVAN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
21205 DELEVAN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21205 DELEVAN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 21205 DELEVAN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 21205 DELEVAN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 21205 DELEVAN WAY offers parking.
Does 21205 DELEVAN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21205 DELEVAN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21205 DELEVAN WAY have a pool?
No, 21205 DELEVAN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 21205 DELEVAN WAY have accessible units?
No, 21205 DELEVAN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 21205 DELEVAN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 21205 DELEVAN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21205 DELEVAN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 21205 DELEVAN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments under $1,700Germantown Apartments with Parking
Germantown Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America