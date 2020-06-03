21203 Delevan Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Townhome! - Property Id: 132301



- Great townhome in quiet community. Milestone in Germantown

- lots of green space and trails, walk to parks and Gibbs Elementary School!

- 3 bed, 4 bath

- Master suite w/ 2 WIC and large whirlpool bath

- Cats/small dogs allowed

- $2,000/ mo

- Large 2 Car Garage plus Bonus room!

- Spacious kitchen, dining, and living

- Large bay window overlooks 1+ acre green space!

- Pool access included!

- Great commuter location for Gaithersburg, Rockville, Bethesda, and DC.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132301

