Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
21203 Delevan Way
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

21203 Delevan Way

21203 Delevan Way · No Longer Available
Location

21203 Delevan Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Townhome! - Property Id: 132301

- Great townhome in quiet community. Milestone in Germantown
- lots of green space and trails, walk to parks and Gibbs Elementary School!
- 3 bed, 4 bath
- Master suite w/ 2 WIC and large whirlpool bath
- Cats/small dogs allowed
- $2,000/ mo
- Large 2 Car Garage plus Bonus room!
- Spacious kitchen, dining, and living
- Large bay window overlooks 1+ acre green space!
- Pool access included!
- Great commuter location for Gaithersburg, Rockville, Bethesda, and DC.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132301
Property Id 132301

(RLNE4974174)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21203 Delevan Way have any available units?
21203 Delevan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 21203 Delevan Way have?
Some of 21203 Delevan Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21203 Delevan Way currently offering any rent specials?
21203 Delevan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21203 Delevan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 21203 Delevan Way is pet friendly.
Does 21203 Delevan Way offer parking?
Yes, 21203 Delevan Way offers parking.
Does 21203 Delevan Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21203 Delevan Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21203 Delevan Way have a pool?
Yes, 21203 Delevan Way has a pool.
Does 21203 Delevan Way have accessible units?
No, 21203 Delevan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 21203 Delevan Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21203 Delevan Way has units with dishwashers.
