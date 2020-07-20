Rent Calculator
21015 BEDELIA WAY
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:25 PM
21015 BEDELIA WAY
21015 Bedelia Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
21015 Bedelia Way, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 level colonial brick front Townhome for rent in Milestone. 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath, deck. Great school and 2 car attached garage with garage opener. Would not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21015 BEDELIA WAY have any available units?
21015 BEDELIA WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 21015 BEDELIA WAY have?
Some of 21015 BEDELIA WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21015 BEDELIA WAY currently offering any rent specials?
21015 BEDELIA WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21015 BEDELIA WAY pet-friendly?
No, 21015 BEDELIA WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 21015 BEDELIA WAY offer parking?
Yes, 21015 BEDELIA WAY offers parking.
Does 21015 BEDELIA WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21015 BEDELIA WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21015 BEDELIA WAY have a pool?
No, 21015 BEDELIA WAY does not have a pool.
Does 21015 BEDELIA WAY have accessible units?
No, 21015 BEDELIA WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 21015 BEDELIA WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21015 BEDELIA WAY has units with dishwashers.
