Spacious 3 Levels TH. 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Huge Master Bedroom on Top Level. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertop. High Ceiling with Skylights. Walking Distance to Marc Train. Close to Germantown Town Center, I-270 and R355.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 CRUSADER COURT have any available units?
21 CRUSADER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 21 CRUSADER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21 CRUSADER COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.