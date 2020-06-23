All apartments in Germantown
21 CRUSADER COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

21 CRUSADER COURT

21 Crusader Court · No Longer Available
Location

21 Crusader Court, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Levels TH. 3 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths. Huge Master Bedroom on Top Level. Upgraded Kitchen with Granite Countertop. High Ceiling with Skylights. Walking Distance to Marc Train. Close to Germantown Town Center, I-270 and R355.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

