Germantown, MD
21 BIRDSEYE COURT
21 BIRDSEYE COURT

21 Birdseye Court · No Longer Available
Location

21 Birdseye Court, Germantown, MD 20874

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
NICE END UNIT TOWN HOME FEATURES 3BR,2BA,LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN THE BASEMENT.HARDWOOD FLOOR THRU THE HOUSE.FEMCED YARD WITH A GREAT LOCATION.NEAR I-270,SHOPPING,SCHOOLS.GREAT EASY COMMUTE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 BIRDSEYE COURT have any available units?
21 BIRDSEYE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 21 BIRDSEYE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21 BIRDSEYE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 BIRDSEYE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21 BIRDSEYE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 21 BIRDSEYE COURT offer parking?
No, 21 BIRDSEYE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 21 BIRDSEYE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 BIRDSEYE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 BIRDSEYE COURT have a pool?
No, 21 BIRDSEYE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 21 BIRDSEYE COURT have accessible units?
No, 21 BIRDSEYE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21 BIRDSEYE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 BIRDSEYE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 BIRDSEYE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 BIRDSEYE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
