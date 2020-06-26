All apartments in Germantown
Germantown, MD
20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE
20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE

20509 Alderleaf Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20509 Alderleaf Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have any available units?
20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20509 ALDERLEAF TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
