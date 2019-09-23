All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD
Last updated November 21 2019 at 7:50 AM

20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD

20325 Century Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

20325 Century Blvd, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BRAND NEW HOME!! Upgrades galore!! Walls of windows, beautiful flooring, open floor plan, high end tile, upgraded counters and cabinets, and it's an end unit, so you have more natural light! Make an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD have any available units?
20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America