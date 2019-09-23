20325 CENTURY BOULEVARD

BRAND NEW HOME!! Upgrades galore!! Walls of windows, beautiful flooring, open floor plan, high end tile, upgraded counters and cabinets, and it's an end unit, so you have more natural light! Make an appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
