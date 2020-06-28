All apartments in Germantown
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY

20322 Thunderhead Way · No Longer Available
Location

20322 Thunderhead Way, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS END UNIT TOWN HOME IN GERMANTOWN - SPACIOUS END UNIT TOWN HOME. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL & 2 HALF BATHS. FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT WITH OFFICE. LARGE DECK & FENCED REAR YARD.

(RLNE5132890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY have any available units?
20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY offer parking?
No, 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY does not offer parking.
Does 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY have a pool?
No, 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY does not have a pool.
Does 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY have accessible units?
No, 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 20322 THUNDERHEAD WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
