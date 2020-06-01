All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE

20220 Shipley Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

20220 Shipley Ter, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully furnished and Renovated Penthouse Condo featuring 2 Bedrooms & Two Bathrooms. Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters Washer and Dryer IN UNIT! Wood burning Fireplace and spacious balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have any available units?
20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have?
Some of 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America