Germantown, MD
20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 20
20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE
20220 Shipley Ter
No Longer Available
Location
20220 Shipley Ter, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully furnished and Renovated Penthouse Condo featuring 2 Bedrooms & Two Bathrooms. Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite counters Washer and Dryer IN UNIT! Wood burning Fireplace and spacious balcony.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have any available units?
20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have?
Some of 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20220 SHIPLEY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
