20122 Gunners Terrace - 1

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

FOR RENT! Hot! Hot! Hot! Just in Time for Summer Barbecues! Large 3 Level End Unit Townhome on a Tranquil Quiet Street with Lots of Neighborhood Charm and Style That Delivers. Airy and Bright Move In Ready with Tons of Natural light Throughout, This Home Features: 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths. Well Maintained, Fresh Paint, Gas Range Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Ceiling Fans, Beautiful Lighting, Ceramic Flooring Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring Main Level. Generous Size Bedrooms, Spacious Living and Dining Area. Lower Level Complete with Large Fully Finished Walkout Basement. Washer / Dryer Included. Beautiful Curb Appeal, Large Private Rear Yard Great for Entertaining and Enjoyable Fun with Family and Guest. Two Assigned Parking Spaces Available. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes. Gas, Water, Electric Separate. Pets Case by Case. Don't Miss This One! Unpack Your Bags and Move Right In. Call Today for Your Private Tour or apply online at www.KStreetPM.com.



COVID-19 GUIDELINES: WHEN VIEWING THIS HOME: 1) MAXIMUM OF 2 PERSONS AT A TIME INSIDE. 2) EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE MASK AT ALL TIMES INSIDE THE HOME 3) NO EXCEPTIONS.