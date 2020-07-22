All apartments in Germantown
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:54 PM

20122 Gunners Terrace - 1

20122 Gunners Terrace · (240) 686-6842
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20122 Gunners Terrace, Germantown, MD 20876

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
FOR RENT! Hot! Hot! Hot! Just in Time for Summer Barbecues! Large 3 Level End Unit Townhome on a Tranquil Quiet Street with Lots of Neighborhood Charm and Style That Delivers. Airy and Bright Move In Ready with Tons of Natural light Throughout, This Home Features: 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Baths. Well Maintained, Fresh Paint, Gas Range Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Ceiling Fans, Beautiful Lighting, Ceramic Flooring Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring Main Level. Generous Size Bedrooms, Spacious Living and Dining Area. Lower Level Complete with Large Fully Finished Walkout Basement. Washer / Dryer Included. Beautiful Curb Appeal, Large Private Rear Yard Great for Entertaining and Enjoyable Fun with Family and Guest. Two Assigned Parking Spaces Available. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes. Gas, Water, Electric Separate. Pets Case by Case. Don't Miss This One! Unpack Your Bags and Move Right In. Call Today for Your Private Tour or apply online at www.KStreetPM.com.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES: WHEN VIEWING THIS HOME: 1) MAXIMUM OF 2 PERSONS AT A TIME INSIDE. 2) EVERYONE IS REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE MASK AT ALL TIMES INSIDE THE HOME 3) NO EXCEPTIONS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 have any available units?
20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 have?
Some of 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 offers parking.
Does 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 have a pool?
No, 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 have accessible units?
No, 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20122 Gunners Terrace - 1 has units with dishwashers.
