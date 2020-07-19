Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE
20057 Dunstable Cir
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20057 Dunstable Cir, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Corner unit 1BD/1BA condo in a quit neighborhood. Granite counter- tops, hardwood floors. Close to I 270 and minutes from Holy cross Hospital, Montgomery College and shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have any available units?
20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20057 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Anne Arundel County Apartments
