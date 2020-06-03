All apartments in Germantown
19933 STONEY POINT WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19933 STONEY POINT WAY

19933 Stoney Point Way · No Longer Available
Location

19933 Stoney Point Way, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 2 Level Townhome in Germantown - Nice 2 level townhome in Brandermill. Front porch and nice backyard. Close to shopping and I270. Remodeled with new paint, carpet, kitchen counter tops and flooring.

(RLNE4575418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

