Nice 2 Level Townhome in Germantown - Nice 2 level townhome in Brandermill. Front porch and nice backyard. Close to shopping and I270. Remodeled with new paint, carpet, kitchen counter tops and flooring.
(RLNE4575418)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19933 STONEY POINT WAY have any available units?
19933 STONEY POINT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 19933 STONEY POINT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
19933 STONEY POINT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.