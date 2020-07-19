Rent Calculator
19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR.
19911 Appledowre Cir
·
No Longer Available
Location
19911 Appledowre Cir, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo. Two levels with a bedroom and bath on each level.
Fresh paint throughout, balcony. Large storage area.
(RLNE4718675)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. have any available units?
19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. currently offering any rent specials?
19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. pet-friendly?
No, 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. offer parking?
No, 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. does not offer parking.
Does 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. have a pool?
No, 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. does not have a pool.
Does 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. have accessible units?
No, 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. does not have accessible units.
Does 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19911 APPLEDOWRE CIR. does not have units with air conditioning.
Anne Arundel County Apartments
