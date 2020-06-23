Two bedrooms 2 full baths first floor condo. Laundry in the unit. 2 assigned parking. Community has outdoor pool, clubhouse, exercise room and etc. Near Shopping, Restaurants, Parks. Great Location!! Available on 6/1/2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
What amenities does 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.