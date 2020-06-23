All apartments in Germantown
19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE

19609 Galway Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19609 Galway Bay Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Two bedrooms 2 full baths first floor condo. Laundry in the unit. 2 assigned parking. Community has outdoor pool, clubhouse, exercise room and etc. Near Shopping, Restaurants, Parks. Great Location!! Available on 6/1/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19609 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
