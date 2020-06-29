Rent Calculator
19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD
19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD
19605 Gunners Branch Road
No Longer Available
Location
19605 Gunners Branch Road, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located 2 bedroom Condo. Assigned parking. Close to public transportation, Shopping Center, and other Amenities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have any available units?
19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have?
Some of 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD offers parking.
Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
