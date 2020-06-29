All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD

19605 Gunners Branch Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

19605 Gunners Branch Road, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located 2 bedroom Condo. Assigned parking. Close to public transportation, Shopping Center, and other Amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have any available units?
19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have?
Some of 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD offers parking.
Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19605 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Club Apartment Homes
12840 Locbury Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Seneca Club Apartments
18065 Cottage Garden Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America