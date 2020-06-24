All apartments in Germantown
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:12 PM

19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE

19605 Galway Bay Circle · No Longer Available
Location

19605 Galway Bay Circle, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 5/4/2019 FROM 10am-12PM. Bright, Cathedral ceilings, fireplace, balcony, wonderful view, laundry room, cloth dryer and washer, one bedroom, full bathroom, 1 assigned parking space, Community pool, gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
