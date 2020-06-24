OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 5/4/2019 FROM 10am-12PM. Bright, Cathedral ceilings, fireplace, balcony, wonderful view, laundry room, cloth dryer and washer, one bedroom, full bathroom, 1 assigned parking space, Community pool, gym.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have any available units?
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
What amenities does 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE have?
Some of 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
19605 GALWAY BAY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.