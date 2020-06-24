Rent Calculator
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM
1 of 7
19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD
19529 Gunners Branch Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
19529 Gunners Branch Road, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Top Level 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo with washer and dryer inside unit!! Move in ready condition!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have any available units?
19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD offer parking?
No, 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have a pool?
No, 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 19529 GUNNERS BRANCH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
