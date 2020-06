Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Renovated End Unit Garage townhouse located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Manchester Farm Community,. Brand new flooring on the entire main level and brand new upgraded carpet throughout. Brand new Stainless Steel appliances, new recessed LED lightning, gorgeous granite counter tops and Large refinished deck. Highly Rated Public Schools. Easy Access to Marc Station, Transit Center and to 1-270. The lists goes on and on........