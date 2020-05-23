19056 PARTRIDGE WOOD DRIVE

Nice clean, bright end unit, move in condition.3 bedrooms, 2 full bath and 2 half bath, .hardwood floor. Quite community, Good location, close to everything. walk to shopping center. , Finished walk out basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
