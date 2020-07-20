Gorgeous townhome style condo for rent** Remodeled Kitchen with granite counters backsplash and stainless steel appliances** Fireplace and hardwood on main level ** 2 assigned parking space** Huge master bedroom with bathroom on 3 level** community full of amenities** close to shopping center and major commuting roads** Must See
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19042 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE have any available units?
19042 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19042 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE have?
Some of 19042 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19042 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19042 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.