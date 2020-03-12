All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 3:38 AM

18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE

18934 Birdseye Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18934 Birdseye Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location, Must Show Your Clients - Shows Very Well - Sought after School District Just refinished floors and several updated appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have any available units?
18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have?
Some of 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr
Germantown, MD 20874
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd
Germantown, MD 20876
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Park at Kingsview Village
13414 Daventry Way
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America