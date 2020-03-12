Rent Calculator
Germantown, MD
/
18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE
18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE
18934 Birdseye Drive
No Longer Available
Location
18934 Birdseye Drive, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great Location, Must Show Your Clients - Shows Very Well - Sought after School District Just refinished floors and several updated appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have any available units?
18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have?
Some of 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18934 BIRDSEYE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
