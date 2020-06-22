All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:00 PM

18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE

18904 Highstream Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18904 Highstream Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Nice Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. All 3 levels above the grand. hardwood floor in main level. Good location and good school district. Walk to Elm school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE have any available units?
18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18904 HIGHSTREAM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Move Cross Country
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canterbury
20019 Sweetgum Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir
Germantown, MD 20876
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive
Germantown, MD 20874
Pinnacle Town Center
19860 Century Blvd
Germantown, MD 20874
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct
Germantown, MD 20876
Millstone at Kingsview
13611 Ale House Cir
Germantown, MD 20874
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd
Germantown, MD 20874

Similar Pages

Germantown 1 BedroomsGermantown 2 Bedrooms
Germantown Apartments with PoolGermantown Dog Friendly Apartments
Germantown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDFrederick, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America