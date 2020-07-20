Rent Calculator
18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE
18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE
18901 Coral Grove Terrace
·
Location
18901 Coral Grove Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE have any available units?
18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Germantown Rent Report
.
What amenities does 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE have?
Some of 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18901 CORAL GROVE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
