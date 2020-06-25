All apartments in Germantown
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

18880 Mc Farlin Drive

18880 McFarlin Dr · No Longer Available
Location

18880 McFarlin Dr, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
18880 Mc Farlin Drive Available 07/01/19 3 BR's 2.5 Baths, GERMANTOWN ESTATES, Townhouse with Garage for rent - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 3 finished levels, a 1 car garage and shows like a model home! All New, Fully Renovated modern bathrooms and powder room! Updated large table space kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted throughout! Finished, walk out basement with wood burning fireplace. All new interior doors, door knobs and hinges throughout! New garage door! New storm door! Brick patio! Deck off living room! This is truly a gorgeous property that your buyers will LOVE!! New tenants will move in on July 1, 2019.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4910726)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18880 Mc Farlin Drive have any available units?
18880 Mc Farlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 18880 Mc Farlin Drive have?
Some of 18880 Mc Farlin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18880 Mc Farlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18880 Mc Farlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18880 Mc Farlin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18880 Mc Farlin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 18880 Mc Farlin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18880 Mc Farlin Drive offers parking.
Does 18880 Mc Farlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18880 Mc Farlin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18880 Mc Farlin Drive have a pool?
No, 18880 Mc Farlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18880 Mc Farlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 18880 Mc Farlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18880 Mc Farlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18880 Mc Farlin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
