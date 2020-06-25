Amenities

18880 Mc Farlin Drive Available 07/01/19 3 BR's 2.5 Baths, GERMANTOWN ESTATES, Townhouse with Garage for rent - Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 3 finished levels, a 1 car garage and shows like a model home! All New, Fully Renovated modern bathrooms and powder room! Updated large table space kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted throughout! Finished, walk out basement with wood burning fireplace. All new interior doors, door knobs and hinges throughout! New garage door! New storm door! Brick patio! Deck off living room! This is truly a gorgeous property that your buyers will LOVE!! New tenants will move in on July 1, 2019.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4910726)